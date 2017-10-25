Akron police search for suspect in deadly bar shooting

AKRON, Ohio– Investigators are searching for the man suspected in a deadly shooting at an Akron bar over the weekend.

Darian Hardison, 26, was shot and killed at the Halftime Sports Pub on South Main Street on Oct. 20. A second victim was also shot, but is now in stable condition.

On Wednesday, detectives signed a warrant for murder and felonious assault for Queitin Trevell Tyler, 33, of Akron.

He is 5 foot 11 and weighs 180 pounds. Tyler should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED, or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text “TIPSCO” with your tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

41.045930 -81.527130