Woman killed in Strongsville was 6th grade teacher; district releases statement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A woman who died after being found by her husband in their home Monday night was a teacher for Strongsville City Schools.

The district released the following statement Tuesday morning:

"We have been informed of an investigation being conducted by the Strongsville Police Department regarding an incident at the home of one of our 6th grade teachers. As this is an ongoing police investigation, we are unable to comment any further at this time. We will, however, have crisis counselors on hand for students to speak with as we are aware this is unsettling and has been publicized through the media."

Strongsville police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations were called to the home on Blazing Star Drive Monday evening.

While neither agency has released much information on the investigation, a source told the Fox 8 I-Team that the woman was stabbed inside the home.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office says Melinda Pleskovic, 49, was taken to Southwest General Health Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman's husband told 911 dispatchers his wife looked like she had stab wounds to her back. He also said they've had "people trying to break into our house all year."

The man said he had just returned home with his "new son-in-law" when he discovered his wife with what appeared to him to be stab wounds. He said his son was already in the home.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.

Continuing coverage.