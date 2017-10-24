Weather: Falling temps, scattered showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first lobe of late-autumn air will make everyone grab for fleece jackets and hot chocolate today!

Temperatures have fallen into the lower 50s with scattered showers. Little rebound in temperatures. Additional on and off showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

Check out your hour-by-hour forecast here:

Once it cools next week, we are not likely to see a recovery back into the 70s for a while.

In fact, another lobe of chilly air will soon follow toward next weekend.

