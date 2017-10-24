× Wanted former Cleveland police officer kills self after standoff

CLEVELAND – The former Cleveland police officer who slipped his ankle monitor and escaped custody over the weekend has killed himself after a standoff with police.

Pete Elliott, US Marshall for Cleveland says that Tommie Griffin shot himself in the chest after Cleveland police entered the home.

Police surrounded a home on West 165th Street Tuesday morning in hopes of arresting Tommie Griffin.

Griffin, 52, was arrested in January on charges of felonious assault, kidnapping and rape. Parma police said he held a 42-year-old woman at gunpoint and pistol whipped her.

Newton D. Baker School of Arts, located on West 159th Street, was placed on lockdown because of the police activity.

On Sunday, the U.S. Marshals said Griffin broke his ankle monitoring bracelet and went on the run.

According to US Marshall Pete Elliott, after Griffin escaped over the weekend, law enforcement tracked him to North Ridgeville where he was staying at the Motel 6 on Lorain Road. During this time, he reportedly had an accomplice staying with him, who took him to the home on West 159th Monday night.

Elliot said his team and the Cleveland Police Department had been tracking Griffin’s every movement. ‘I’m very proud of our team together. We tried to call him out of the house today and didn’t get a response whatsoever from him. We tried all day long. Cleveland Police SWAT was called in and again he had an AR-15 in the house and shot himself in the chest.”

The Cleveland Division of Police hired Griffin in 1994. He was assigned to the First District on basic patrol, but has been suspended without pay during the criminal case.

More stories on Tommie Griffin here