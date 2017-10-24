Live video: Scene of standoff with wanted cop on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND– Police surrounded a home on Cleveland’s west side Tuesday morning in hopes of arresting a cop who slipped his ankle monitor.

Tommie Griffin, 52, was arrested in January on charges of felonious assault, kidnapping and rape. Parma police said he held a 42-year-old woman at gunpoint and pistol whipped her.

Cleveland police said the standoff is at a house on West 165th Street.

On Sunday, the U.S. Marshals said Griffin broke his ankle monitoring bracelet and went on the run. There is a reward for information leading to his arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The Cleveland Division of Police hired Griffin in 1994. He was assigned to the First District on basic patrol, but has been suspended without pay during the criminal case.

