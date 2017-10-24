Trumbull County authorities search for missing child taken during domestic dispute

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Trumbull County are searching for an 8-year-old boy after the child was reportedly taken by his non-custodial father.

Aaryn Bickel was taken at about 6 p.m. Monday during a domestic

dispute in Howland Township. He is believed to be with his father, James Bickel, 30.

Aaryn was last seen wearing a Minions T-shirt, a light and dark gray jacket, jeans and converse tennis shoes.

Bickel is believed to be driving a green Buick Park Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office at 330-675-2730.