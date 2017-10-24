Strongsville reeling as police investigate stabbing death of middle school teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE - "This is a tight-knit community here," said Heather Lucchese, parent.

But this tight-knit Strongsville community is reeling Tuesday night after 49-year-old Melinda Pleskovic was found stabbed to death Monday night.

"It's heartbreaking. My son is nine and it's a difficult discussion to have. Like everybody, he wants to know why and to not be able to answer why is hard," said Lucchese.

Police were called to the home on Blazing Star Drive Monday night.

Melinda's husband Bruce told 911 dispatchers his wife looked like she had stab wounds to her back. He also said they've had "people trying to break into our house all year."

The man said he had just returned home with his "new son-in-law" when he discovered his wife with what appeared to him to be stab wounds. He said his son was already in the home.

Pleskovic taught 6th grade at Strongsville Middle School and had been there for 27 years.

The school was still open Tuesday and grief counselors were on hand.

"I know there are lot of people who want to do something to help the family, help the teachers. I think that is what we are going to see. The positivity that can come from a horrible situation like that and how the community comes together," said Lucchese.

