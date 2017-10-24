Show Info: October 24, 2017
Nine Spoons
Warm up from the inside out with a bowl of locally made soup!
Cleveland Flea
November 17th-19th
3333 Lorain Avenue, Ohio City
www.TheClevelandFlea.com
Will be at Cleveland Flea (Holiday Flea) November 17-19
Handmade Studio
The secret is out! We’ve found you a way to save money and still pamper yourself at home!
7820 E. Pleasant Valley Rd.
Independence, Ohio 44131
216-503-9396
http://www.handmadestudio.com/
Party’n With Plants
Nicole Pearch showed us a fun way to decorate for Halloween!
www.partynwithplants.com
www.facebook.com/partynwithplants/
I Love Pies
We headed east to Willoughby to sample sweets!
34912 Ridge Road,
Willoughby, OH
https://www.facebook.com/pg/ilovepiesoh
https://ilovepiesoh.com/
I-X Trick or Treat Street
It’s a fun, safe, not so spooky Halloween tradition! Trick or Treat Street is back!
October 28 & 29
Entertaining families with kids 10 & under
www.ixtrickortreatstreet.com
Champions of Magic
Fay, Edward, Alex, Strange, and Young joined us all the way from the UK for some mind reading and magic!
December 27 – 30th
Conner Palace, Playhouse Square
www.PlayhouseSquare.org
http://www.championsofmagic.co.uk/
Gervasi Vineyard
This is one restaurant that should be on your list of places to visit! Once you see the menu, you’ll be sold on the bistro!
1700 55th Street NE
Canton, OH 44721
330.497.1000
www.gervasivineyard.com
Dr. Marc
A new type of therapy for breast cancer allows some women to have just one day of treatment and then get on with their lives!
H. Jack’s Plumbing & Heating Co.
For a second year in a row, a local company is helping in the fight against breast cancer!
http://www.hjacks.com/