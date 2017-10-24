Police look to ID four for information in deadly shooting at Akron bar

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying four people following a deadly shooting.

It happened on Friday at the Halftime Sports Pub on South Main Street. Akron police said 26-year-old Darian Hardison, of Wooster, died from his injuries, while a 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The four people in the photos were in close proximity to the shooting and may have information to help investigators, police said.

Anyone with tips is asked to call 330-375-2371.