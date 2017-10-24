× One dead, two injured in Bath Township head-on crash

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio – One person is dead and two others were seriously injured after a head-on collision on North Cleveland Massillon Road in Bath Township Tuesday.

The crash occurred at about 1:20 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that a Dodge van was traveling north on the road when it went left of center. It hit an oncoming Acura head-on, resulting in “significant” damage to both vehicles.

The 23-year-old driver of the van suffered “incapacitating” injuries. The 46-year-old driver of the car was seriously injured.

The passenger in the Acura, Jennifer Patton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated, but the Patrol says that alcohol and drugs are not suspected to have played a part in the accident. All of the victims were wearing their seat belts.