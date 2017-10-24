North Ridgeville family remembers grandmother with massive Halloween display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio-- GiGi Betonte absolutely loved Stephen King.

She read every book he ever wrote and watched all the movies. Though GiGi lost her battle with breast cancer in 1991 at the age of 46, her passion for all things spooky lives on.

"Halloween was her favorite holiday. In remembrance of her, I decided to build her a Halloween display in her honor and for something that all the kids could enjoy," said her son, Judd Betonte.

You can find the massive display, with towering spider webs and ghoulish figures, in the front yard of his home on Springdale Drive in North Ridgeville.

"I have two daughters, Gianna and Gabriella, who never got the chance to meet their grandmother, but this display is a nice reminder for them that her spirit is with us," Judd said.

On Halloween, the spine-chilling show grows to include fog and bubble machines. There's also 15 animatronics that Judd created.

Eventually, the family hopes to create a charity foundation in GiGi's honor with proceeds going to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.