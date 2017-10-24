× More to play, more to win: Mega Millions starting jackpots increase to $40 million

CLEVELAND-The Mega Millions jackpot is growing. Starting jackpots will increase from $15 million to $40 million.

According to the Ohio Lottery, there will be better odds to win $1 million prizes and higher secondary prizes. The ticket price is also going up from $1 to $2 beginning this Saturday, October 28.

In the newer version of the game, players will select five numbers from 1 to 70, and one Mega Ball from 1 to 25. Players will have a 1 in 24 overall chance of winning a prize.

“We’re excited to bring this change and the opportunity to create more millionaires with the Mega Millions game. Our players demand entertaining games that deliver attention-grabbing jackpots, and this change will do that,” Dennis Berg, Ohio Lottery Director, said.

Mega Millions is one of the world’s biggest and most recognizable lottery games and is currently played in 46 jurisdictions; 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.