Missing: Shania Rice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Shania Rice, 17, was last seen July 15 in Painesville. She is 5'4" tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Painesville police at 440-392-5840.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**