Man accused of shooting at police in Tremont now wanted for robbing woman on RTA bus

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The FOX 8 I TEAM has found an arrest warrant issued for a man with a gun suspected of robbing a woman on an RTA bus, and the same man had just been released from jail on bond after getting arrested for shooting at police.

A warrant has been issued for Derrick Anderson.

Investigators believe he stole a phone from a woman Friday afternoon riding the #3 bus on Cleveland’s east side near 55th and Superior. Anderson then is suspected of pointing a gun at the woman as she chased after him off the bus. Records show he threatened the life of the victim and her daughter, and he pointed the gun at a bystander.

Court records show two days earlier Anderson got out of jail on bond. He’d been locked up for shooting at police officers on the city’s west side.

When looking into the bus incident, RTA referred us to Cleveland Police. Cleveland Police referred us to RTA.

In fact, RTA Police are handling the case involving the bus.

Under public records laws, the I TEAM requested the RTA police report and security video from the bus. However, RTA spokesperson Linda Krecic said RTA would not turn over the records.

In her denial, Krecic said the case is still under “active investigation.”

