Fox Recipe Box: Creepy Halloween Finger Cookies

CLEVELAND, Oh -- They may look creepy, but they are oh so delicious! Pastry chef and culinary arts professor Maureen Leonard from Tri-C's Hospitality Management Program showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how easy it is to wow your Halloween guests with these yummy cookies.

Click here to learn more about Tri-C's Hospitality Management Program.

Creepy Halloween “Finger” Cookies

1 Whole large egg

1 Egg yolk

1 Egg white

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature ( 1 stick)

1/2 cup confectioners' sugar, sifted

5 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 2/3 cups pastry flour

Pinch Kosher salt

2 tablespoons red gel food coloring

30 pieces blanched almonds

Preheat a convection oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit or a standard oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Line two cookie sheets with parchment or coat with a non-stick cooking spray and set aside.

Place food coloring in a shallow dish. Using a small craft paintbrush, brush one rounded half of each almond.

Set aside to dry.

Separate 1 egg. Place the egg white into a small dish and gently mix with a fork.

Combine the remaining yolk, whole egg, salt and vanilla into a small bowl. Set aside.

Place the room temperature butter, sifted confectioners' sugar, granulated sugar,

and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.

Beat on medium speed until the texture is creamy and light in color.

Incorporate egg mixture into the butter mixture, beating until smooth, approximately 2 - 3 minutes.

Add the pastry flour and slowly mix until just combined.

Scrape the dough into plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for 40 minutes.

Separate dough into thirds. Divide the first third into 8 pieces.

Dust your hands with a small amount of flour and roll dough into shapes resembling fingers.

Each piece will be approximately 4 inches.

Pinch dough in two places to form knuckles.

Gently press the back of a butter knife onto the knuckles creating creases.

Place the “fingers” onto your prepared cookie sheet and repeat with remaining dough.

Lightly brush all prepared fingers with the egg white.

Push the painted almond nails into the dough to attach.

Bake the cookies for 10 – 12 minutes, until slightly browned.