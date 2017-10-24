Fallen Girard officer’s mom: ‘Justin wanted to be able to make the world a better place’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIRARD - As a Trumbull County community is getting ready to bury a police officer shot and killed this weekend, his parents remember their only child, as a young man who wanted to make a positive impact on everyone he met.

“Justin always said if he could leave somewhere knowing it was in a better situation after he left then when he got there then he felt good, that’s what he wanted to do,” said Pat Leo, talking about her son, Justin.

Girard Police Officer Justin Leo died shortly after officers were called to a home on Indiana Avenue Saturday night. Police said suspect Jason Marble shot Officer Leo, another officer then returned fire killing Marble .

His parents say they believe their son was trying to do what he could to help all involved when he was shot.

“We had a gentleman come up to us at the vigil, and he said he witnessed it and thought everything was going to be ok because Justin was talking to him,” Pat Leo said.

The 31-year-old officer worked at Girard for five years. Officer Leo’s co-workers and Mayor Jim Melfi say he will never be forgotten.

His parents say they are very grateful for all the support they have received from the community.

His calling hours are set for Saturday afternoon at the Covelli Center in Youngstown. His funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Youngstown State University.

Officials says hundreds of officers from all over the state are expected to attend

“We all know that it takes a village to raise a child, “ said David Leo. “I guess it takes a village to say goodbye.”