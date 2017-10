CLEVELAND-- Wow!

FOX 8 viewers spotted a double rainbow over Northeast Ohio Tuesday afternoon. From Beachwood to Massillon to Canton, the beautiful colors sprawled across the gloomy skies.

SkyFOX captured a very cool view of the rainbow in front of a rain cloud over Lake Erie.

