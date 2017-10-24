× Cedar Point announces changes: End of Sandcastle Suites, Extreme Sports Stadium

SANDUSKY, Ohio– Cedar Point announced a few projects to the park on Tuesday.

The last guests of Sandcastle Suites Hotel, located at the tip of Cedar Point Peninsula, checked out on Sunday. The building, along with Breakwater Cafe, will be demolished over the winter.

The Extreme Sports Stadium, near Wicked Twister, will also be dismantled, Cedar Point communications director Tony Clark said.

The amusement park will extend the Cedar Point Boardwalk, which runs down the beach and in front of Hotel Breakers. New plans will make it connected to the main parking lot.

“This will provide some great direct access to the famous Cedar Point Beach, our waterfront activities like parasail and jet ski, and of course, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark. You’ll finally be able to take a stroll and enjoy the one-of-a-kind waterfront views,” Clark said in a blog post.

In August, Cedar Point revealed the Mean Streak roller coaster will be transformed into Steel Vengeance. The tallest, fastest and longest hybrid coaster in the world is set to debut in spring of 2018.

