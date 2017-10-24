Browns Pro Bowl tackle Thomas undergoes triceps surgery

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 22: Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field after an injure against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas had surgery for his torn left triceps, an injury that ended his consecutive plays streak at 10,363.

Thomas was injured in the third quarter of Sunday’s overtime loss to Tennessee. The 10-time Pro Bowler had never missed a snap since he was drafted in 2007 before he was forced to leave the field in pain.

The Browns said head team physician Dr. James Voos at University Hospitals performed the surgery. Thomas is expected to make a full recovery.

On Monday, Thomas said he will need 6 to 9 months to recover from the injury, which ended his season and has threatened to stop his Hall of Fame career. Thomas said he’ll wait until after the season and speak with his family before deciding whether to keep playing or retire.

Thomas is one of only five players in history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons.

