Best little marcher in the land! 2-year-old captures hearts as he nails OSU marching band performance

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kate Martin’s son, Nolan, dreams about being part of the Ohio State Marching Band.

And the two-and-a-half-year-old is already getting some good practice.

Nolan’s dad is originally from Worthington, Ohio, so by default was raised a Buckeye fan, she said.

“Ever since the little guy could walk he’s been carrying around an instrument and marching,” said Kate Martin. “He watches videos of the band on YouTube and studies exactly how they move/march/dot the i.”

Kate recently posted a video of Nolan doing his OSU thing on Facebook. It’s gotten over 3.3K likes and 9.5K shares already: