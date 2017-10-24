Barberton neighbors rally around family targeted with racist vandalism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARBERTON, Ohio - A local family becoming the target of racist graffiti, and tonight they say it has resulted in an outpouring of warmth from their community.

Dwayne King of Barberton says he was surprised by what he saw after a neighbor woke him up saying his truck had been painted.

Every panel of the truck was spray painted with offensive messages.

King says he took the truck to a dealership where they removed the paint at no charge.

He says people have stopped to apologize and the good has far outweighed the bad.

