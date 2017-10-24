× $5,000 reward for info on arsons at four Lake County businesses

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Investigators are offering rewards for information on fires that were intentionally set at four Lake County businesses.

Up to $5,000 is available in each case for tips leading to the conviction of the person responsible, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.

The arsons occurred at the following locations:

-Fairway Pines Golf Course Club House, Blase Nemeth Road, Painesville Township

Nov. 11, 2016 at 2:14 p.m.

-Thirsty Cactus Bar, North Ridge Road, Perry

Aug. 9, 2017 at 2:07 a.m.

-Cottage Gardens Nursery, Middle Ridge Road, Perry Township

Sept. 20, 2017 at 11:22 p.m.

-Just Teazin Gentleman’s Club, North Ridge Road, Painesville Township

Oct. 23, 2017 at 1:03 a.m.

Anyone with information on these fires is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 440-350-5521 or 440-350-5533.