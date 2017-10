Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- A 5-year-old boy died in a single-car crash in Coventry Township Tuesday morning.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to St. Francis De Sales School on Manchester Road at about 8:23 a.m.

A boy was hit by a car in the drop-off area of the school, the sheriff's office said. The victim, identified as a 5-year-old from Green, died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.