University of Akron student pleads guilty to stabbing roommate to death

AKRON, Ohio– The former University of Akron student accused of killing his roommate entered a plea on Monday.

Kendal Scheid, 23, of Akron, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Duncan Unternaher.

The pair got into an argument over fast food on Dec. 3, 2016. According to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, Scheid stabbed Unternaher in the chest.

The defense attorney said Scheid ordered their other roommate to call 911 and he was administering first aid when paramedics arrived. Unterhaher died two days later.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 5 at 11 a.m.

Untenaher was a senior marketing major at the University of Akron. Both men were members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

