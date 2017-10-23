Thirsty Dog Brewing Company to open new brewpub in Flats Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Thirsty Dog Brewing Company will officially open their new brewpub in Flats East Bank Wednesday.

The new spot will house a 10-barrel system and will feature new beers brewed onsite along with existing Thirsty Dog favorites on 42 handles.

The 6,900-square-foot indoor dining room will seat 200 guests including a 32-seat bar and semi-private dining room for 30 people.

The 2,500-square-foot patio is situated center stage on the Flats East Bank entertainment complex.

The new location’s menu will include appetizers like sauerkraut balls and poutine-style dishes.” There will be locally-made sausages and burgers, along with meatloaf, a Cleveland-made kielbasa and pirogi platter.

