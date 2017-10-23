Reward being offered for information leading to arrest of indicted Cleveland officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A reward is now being offered by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for information leading to the arrest of an indicted Cleveland police officer who slipped his ankle monitor.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott confirmed to Fox 8 that Tommie Griffin broke his ankle monitoring bracelet, and is on the run.

Griffin, 52, was arrested back in January on charges related to the alleged beating and sexual assault of a 42 year-old woman in Parma. At the time, his bond was set at $250,000.

Griffin is a patrol officer with the Cleveland Division of Police. He was hired back in 1994. He was suspended without pay after his arrest, pending the outcome of the criminal case against him.

Griffin initially faced charges that included felonious assault, kidnapping and rape for the alleged attack.

Back in January, Capt. Kevin Riley of the Parma Police Department said Griffin was accused of pistol-whipping the woman and pointing a gun at her.

Parma police also said Griffin allegedly fired two shots while holding the gun next to the woman, who police said was sexually assaulted during the attack.

An escape warrant has been issued for Griffin. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Griffin is described as being 5'11" tall and weighing 240 pounds. His last known residence was at the 9700 block of Pleasant Lake Boulevard in Parma.

If you have any information in reference to Tommie Griffin, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

