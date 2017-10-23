Police once saved life of man accused of killing Girard officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned police once saved the life of the man they say just killed an officer in Girard this past weekend.

Liberty Township Police Chief Rich Tisone said his officers and township firefighters helped save the life of Jason Marble in July 2015, by giving him CPR and Narcan.

Marble is the man sources say is alleged to have shot and killed Girard Officer Justin Leo Saturday night.

“It was rather disturbing to find out that we saved his life , and two years later he ended an officer’s life,” Tisone told Fox 8 Monday.

Police were called to a home on Indiana Avenue in Girard about 10 p.m. Saturday. Shortly after they arrived sources say Marble shot Officer Leo. Another officer returned fire killing Marble.

Several police flags line the street where the officer was shot. Some neighbors even have blue ribbons tied on trees and small memorials in their yard.

Leo, 31, worked as a police officer for Girard for about five years.

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi says in the past few days they have heard dozens of stories on how the young officer impacted so many lives.

“For example he had a call about some young kids playing in the neighborhood, maybe trespassing and he showed up in uniform. He ended up tossing the football to them,” Melfi said.

There are others who have written on Facebook, saying the officer even helped pay for a traffic ticket that was given to a disabled veteran.

“He was an amazing person,” Melfi said.

Many lined the streets Monday waiting for police to escort Officer Leo’s body to a funeral home in his hometown.

“I wanted to be here for his family,” said Don Whisler, of Girard. “I didn’t know him. But it’s so sad. It hurts.”