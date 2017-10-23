Nationwide recall issued for vegetables at stores including Trader Joe’s, Walmart,

A nationwide recall has been issued for vegetables sold at major retailers including Walmart, ALDI and Trader Joes after products tested positive for Listeria.

Mann Packing is pulling more than 20 of their brands that feature broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and mushrooms.

The products include slaws, salads, veggie and humus trays.

The Listeria was found in one random sampling.

So far, no one has gotten sick, but symptoms include high fever, nausea and abdominal pain.

For much more on the recall, including specific products and UPC codes, click here.