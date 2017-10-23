Missing: Sydney Raunegger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Sydney Raunegger, 16, hasn't been seen since Oct. 8 in Beachwood.

She is 5'2" with blonde hair and blue eyes. She also wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-464-1234.



