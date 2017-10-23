Local man ‘bowls’ his girlfriend over with marriage proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio - Love was in the air...and on the lanes....Monday night at a local bowling alley.

That was where Joseph Langham "bowled" over his girlfriend with a very special marriage proposal.

With help from the staff at Roseland Lanes in Oakwood Village, Joseph came up with a bowling- themed proposal.

At one point in the round, they stuck a note in one of the finger holes of his girlfriend Samantha Shorf's bowling ball before it returned to her. When she picked it up, the staff began playing the couple's favorite song, Joseph got down on one knee and "framed" the question.

She said yes.

Why a bowling alley proposal? The newly engaged couple met at Roseland Lanes when they both worked there as teens. Samantha worked at the snack bar, Joseph cleaned the lanes.

Best wishes for a lifetime of many strikes and spares!