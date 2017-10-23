× Live video: Pentagon holds news conference on 4 U.S. soldiers killed in Niger

WASHINGTON– Questions remain after four U.S. soldiers were killed in an ambush in the African nation of Niger two weeks ago.

The Pentagon will hold a news conference Monday afternoon on the investigation.

The deadly ambush in Niger occurred as Islamic militants on motorcycles, toting rocket-propelled grenades and heavy machine guns, seized on a U.S. convoy and shattered the windows of their unarmored trucks. I

Two other Americans were wounded.

Continuing coverage of this story here