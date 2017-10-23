Live video: Pentagon holds news conference on 4 U.S. soldiers killed in Niger

Defense Secretary James Mattis wants answers regarding the ambush by 50 ISIS-affiliated fighters that left four US soldiers dead and two wounded in Niger two weeks ago.

WASHINGTON– Questions remain after four U.S. soldiers were killed in an ambush in the African nation of Niger two weeks ago.

The Pentagon will hold a news conference Monday afternoon on the investigation.

The deadly ambush in Niger occurred as Islamic militants on motorcycles, toting rocket-propelled grenades and heavy machine guns, seized on a U.S. convoy and shattered the windows of their unarmored trucks. I

Two other Americans were wounded.

