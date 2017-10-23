I TEAM: was county guard sleeping outside elections HQ?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM is investigating after a Cuyahoga County guard told his bosses he found another guard who “appeared to be sleeping” outside the Board of Elections building late at night - even with a door wide open.

This marks the second after-hours security problem in weeks at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

In September, former mayor and congressman Dennis Kucinich said he simply walked into the building on a Saturday afternoon when he found a door unlocked.

Then two weeks ago, a Cuyahoga Co Protective Services officer said he found another officer in his car just before 11 P.M. with a door propped open. The guard found in his car admitted he was “startled,” but he also claimed he’d been “monitoring the building from my vehicle.”

Pat McDonald, Director for the Board of Elections, called it “unacceptable.” He added, “At the very least, the officer wasn’t paying attention.” McDonald said the officer in his car had been there close to an hour.

The county added a guard at the elections headquarters 24-7 after the first security incident.

The investigation into the first incident is wrapping up, but no telling how long the latest one will take. Both probes are being done through the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office.

McDonald said no ballots or paperwork were touched in either case.

The county recently installed a new security camera system. It will be installing new doors soon along with a motion-detector system.

