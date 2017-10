Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Showers will be around in the scattered form for the next couple of days.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, the first lobe of late-autumn air will make everyone grab for fleece jackets and hot chocolate. Once it cools next week, we are not likely to see a recovery back into the 70s for a while. In fact, another lobe of chilly air will soon follow toward next weekend.