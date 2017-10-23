Fiona the hippo guest stars in couple’s engagement photos

CINCINNATI– A couple got engaged at the Cincinnati Zoo earlier this month. And they had a special guest.

Fiona the hippo was there to witness the event.

Nick Kelble proposed to Hayley Roll at the Hippo Cove section of the zoo on Oct. 8.

Roll, a radiologic technologist at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, posted the photos on her Instagram page. You can see Fiona smiling in the background.

“We’re so happy Fiona could be there on our special day,” Roll wrote.

Fiona was born at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens on Jan. 24. The hippo, who was 25 pounds too small, quickly captured our hearts and became an Internet star.

A team of keepers carefully raised the baby hippo by hand, feeding her bottles and helping her into her kiddie pool. Now, Fiona is growing up and spending more time with her parents on exhibit.

