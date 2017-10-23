× Fan starts fundraising for ‘Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0’

CLEVELAND– With the Browns seventh loss of the year, it’s time to start planning for the possibility of a winless season.

Twitter personality Chris McNeil started a GoFundMe page on Monday to pay for the “Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0.” The $3,000 goal will go towards security, restrooms and medical personnel.

“I urge you to come out on January 6th to show your support for our owner, Jimmy Haslam, and his entire front office for the product they put on the field every Sunday (not Monday night, of course, because we aren’t good enough to get that slot). We will parade around First Energy Stadium and culminate with a post-party at a soon to be determined location,” the page said.

McNeil is the brains behind last year’s Browns perfect season parade. That was until Cleveland pulled off a win over the Chargers in the final game of the season.

The 2016 fundraising campaign brought in more than $8,000. Since there was no parade, the money was donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank with the team matching the donation.

McNeil said if the Browns “luck into a win this season,” all the funds will again go to the food bank.

The brown and orange lost to the Titans, 12-9, on Sunday. But a bigger loss was the season-ending injury to 10-time Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas. He suffered a tear in his left triceps and needs surgery.

Cleveland plays the Minnesota Vikings at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in London.

