Dwyane Wade to come off bench for Cleveland Cavaliers

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– For the first time in his career, Dwyade Wade will come off the bench.

The Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard approached head coach Tyronn Lue and asked to be a part of the second unit. Lue said Wade thought it was best for the team to come off the bench.

That puts J.R. Smith back into the Cavs starting lineup.

“I came here for one reason. I didn’t come here to shoot 20 shots or average 20 points. I came here to be a part of winning and to bring what I can to this team. And I want to do that,” Wade told reporters on Monday.

“He will have the ball in his hands to initiate the offense’s ability to play make and get guys involved,” LeBron James said about the move.

The Cavs lost to the Magic Saturday night, 114-93. That game Cleveland started a lineup of James, Wade, Kevin Love, Jae Crowder and Jose Calderon, in place for the injured Derrick Rose.

Calderon was pulled five minutes into the game and didn’t return until the fourth quarter.

