Cavs’ J.R. Smith cited for reckless driving in Bay Village

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio– Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith was cited for reckless driving earlier this month.

Westlake police alerted Bay Village police that a Dodge Challenger was traveling at a high rate of speed in a construction zone on Interstate 90, according to the police report. It happened just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 12.

The car was still speeding when it headed west on Lake Road. Police said the driver, identified as Smith, was cited for reckless operation.

The exact speed Smith was driving was not listed in the police report.

A family member came to the scene and drove the car home.

On Friday, Smith’s attorney filed a plea of not guilty via letter, Rocky River Municipal Court records said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

