× Browns’ Joe Thomas expected to miss rest of season with torn triceps

BEREA, Ohio— Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas was diagnosed with a tear to his left triceps, the team announced on Monday.

Thomas was hurt during the third quarter of Sunday’s overtime loss to Tennessee, ending his streak of consecutive snaps at 10,363. He had been on the field for every offensive play of his career since 2007 before an injury that left teammates, fans and Titans players shaken.

Thomas had an MRI Monday morning, but he kept his sense of humor.

The Geneva convention on torture (confinement, stress positions) was just violated when they wedged me into that MRI tube for 2 hrs. Yikes! — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) October 23, 2017

According to the team, Thomas is expected to miss the rest of this season.

The Browns are winless this season after falling in overtime to the Titans on Sunday.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here