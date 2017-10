Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are so many great breakfast spots in northeast Ohio, we had to dedicate another hour to the most important meal of the day!

Valley Cafe has two locations. We visited the one in Akron. The second location is in Wadsworth.

Valley Café

1212 Weathervane Ln,

Akron, Ohio 44313

330.865.0101

www.Valley-Cafe.com