500-thousand pounds of supplies leave Cleveland for storm-ravaged Puerto Rico

CLEVELAND - For the past month, the Cleveland community has come together to gather relief supplies for Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricanes Maria and Irma.

Today that kindness was packed up and shipped out from the I-X Center to help the storm-ravaged island.

More that 500-thousand pounds of food and supplies are being shipped south by Feeding America - all free of charge.

The food collection was started by a group of MetroHealth employees a month ago. When they realized that they had such an overwhelming amount of donations, they began looking for help to actually get the supplies to the island.

Feeding America answered the call and more than 450 pallets of items were loaded on to trucks Monday. The Cleveland Food Bank is a member of Feeding America's network.

Once the final truck leaves the I-X CENTER Tuesday, all of the supplies should arrive in Puerto Rico sometime next week.