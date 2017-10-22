Police: Man steals ambulance with patient, medic onboard

DAYTON, Ohio — Police say a man has been arrested in southwest Ohio after stealing an ambulance with a patient and a medic in the back.

The Dayton Daily News reports that police say a 44-year-old man stole the Dayton Fire Department rescue squad during a call Friday night. Keys were left in the ignition of the ambulance, allowing him to drive off.

Police finally stopped the ambulance after it traveled more than a mile.

The man was booked into Montgomery County Jail on Friday on felony charges of robbery and kidnapping.