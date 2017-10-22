× Name of Girard officer fatally shot released; mayor says, ‘I am heartbroken’

GIRARD, Ohio — The name of the Girard police officer who was shot and killed late Saturday has been released.

The officer has been identified as 31-year-old Justin Leo, Girard Mayor Jim Melfi confirmed on Sunday. He had been with the Girard Police Department for five years.

Officer Leo responded to domestic situation involving a firearm at a home in the 400 block of Indiana Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. Leo and his partner talked briefly with the male suspect before the man pulled out a gun and shot Leo, a news release stated.

Leo’s partner shot and killed the gunman, Melfi said. Leo was initially thought to be wearing a bulletproof vest, but Melfi later said he was not wearing it. He was shot in the chest.

After being rushed to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Officer Leo died from his injuries just before midnight, the news release stated.

Painful news this morning – a Girard Police Officer was shot and killed last night. Please pray for him, his family and the GPD. pic.twitter.com/TAx7dMO4Di — Senator Sean O'Brien (@Sean_J_OBrien) October 22, 2017

“This is the worst experience I have had; I am heartbroken,” Melfi said.

Ohio BCI and the Trumbull County Homicide Task Force is assisting the Girard Police Department with the investigation. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

