Kyrie Irving fined $25,000 after profane exchange with fan

BOSTON — Former Cleveland Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving has been disciplined for a heated exchange with a fan in Philadelphia during Friday’s game against the 76ers.

The NBA on Sunday said Irving would be fined $25,000 for “using inappropriate language when responding to a fan.”

In a video posted to social media, a fan is heard shouting, “Kyrie, where’s LeBron?” as Celtics players were walking to the locker room at halftime.

Irving offered a profane response as he looked up at the fan.

The new Celtics player spoke of his actions in an interview with ESPN, saying, “I’m going to take full responsibility for what I said. I don’t have any regrets for it.”

**WARNING: You can view the video of the exchange, below. Please be advised that profane language is used. Viewer discretion is advised**