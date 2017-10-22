Joe Thomas ends his consecutive snap streak due to arm injury

CLEVELAND – Joe Thomas’ very impressive streak of playing 10,363 consecutive offensive plays has ended.

The offensive tackle injured his left tricep in Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium, ending his amazing streak.

Joe Thomas consecutive streak ends at 10,363 snaps. #Browns — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) October 22, 2017

Joe Thomas has a tricep injury, will not return. #Browns — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) October 22, 2017

10,363 consecutive offensive plays. What an incredible streak for Joe Thomas. pic.twitter.com/IVwRN9zcWj — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 22, 2017

Thomas was injured in the third quarter. Trainers attended to him to him on the field. As he got up, the crowd gave him a standing ovation. However, his injury prevented him from returning to the game, ending the streak.

Thomas has had a stellar Hall of Fame career of ten seasons. He has been a Pro Bowl member for each of the 10 seasons he’s been with the Browns.

