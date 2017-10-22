Hundreds attend Girard vigil to honor town’s slain police officer

GIRARD, Ohio – Family, friends and community members gathered Sunday evening to remember and honor fallen police officer Justin Leo.

According to WKBN, Leo’s parents and members of the Girard police department were on hand for the vigil.

Police from other area departments also attended.

Leo, 31, was shot and killed late Saturday night. He was killed by a yet-to-be identified gunman after he and a partner responded to a domestic situation on Indiana Avenue at 10 p.m. Saturday. A 911 call released Sunday said the gunman had “several firearms” and had been “drinking all day.”

Officer Leo’s partner shot and killed the gunman.

According to Girard’s mayor, this is the first police line-of-duty death in the city’s history.

