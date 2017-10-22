Cold front moves in bringing rain for Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - This is IT. Today was the LAST summery day of the year.

Changes start to occur tomorrow with the passage of one of two cold fronts. The first effect will be the arrival of rain with temperatures that may try to grab the 70 degree mark briefly in the morning before the rain begins.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, the first lobe of late-autumn air will make everyone grab for fleece jackets and hot chocolate.

Once it cools next week, we are not likely to see a recovery back into the 70s for a while.