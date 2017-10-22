Browns invite Chardon Middle School students to the game

CLEVELAND — What happened before the Browns game Sunday shows the NFL team recognizes talent and kindness.

The Browns invited Chardon Middle School Football Coach Doug Robinson and players Phillip Colucci, Jacob Snow, Kazi Rajko to attend Sunday’s game. The team members were also invited to go down on the field prior to the game.

“Thank you to the Cleveland Browns and Fox 8 for all that you have done for Philip,” Robinson said. ” It proves that doing good things for others pays off. Chardon Schools thanks you!”

Last spring, Phillip told his longtime friend, Jacob Snow, the team’s quarterback, that he wanted to play on the team and score a touchdown.

Both Jacob and Kazi Rajko said they knew Phillip would make a great teammate. Philip dressed for every game but last month thanks to Kazi he got his chance to play.

Kazi got the ball to the one yard line and took a knee. The coach then called a time out, and Phillip went on the field, and scored.

And on Sunday the team went to Cleveland hoping to watch their favorite NFL players score , and maybe even win.