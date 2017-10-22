× Authorities looking for indicted Cleveland police officer who slipped ankle monitor

CLEVELAND – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned tonight that authorities are actively looking for an indicted Cleveland police officer.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott confirms to Fox 8 that Tommie Griffin broke his ankle monitoring bracelet, and is on the run.

Griffin was arrested back in January on charges related to the alleged beating and sexual assault of a 42 year-old woman in Parma. At the time, his bond was set at $250,000.

Griffin, who is in his early 50’s, is a patrol officer with the Cleveland Division of Police. He was hired back in 1994. He was suspended without pay after his arrest, pending the outcome of the criminal case against him.

Griffin initially faced charges that included felonious assault, kidnapping and rape for the alleged attack.

Back in January, Capt. Kevin Riley of the Parma Police Department said Griffin was accused of pistol-whipping the woman and pointing a gun at her.

Parma police also said Griffin allegedly fired two shots while holding the gun next to the woman, who police said was sexually assaulted during the attack.

An escape warrant has been issued for Griffin.

Here is the original video on his arrest:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Continuing coverage here.