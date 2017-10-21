× Youngstown Fire Department Battalion Chief killed in motorcycle accident

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A Battalion Chief in the Youngstown Fire Department died Friday afternoon in an Ashtabula County motorcycle crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that Ronald Russo, 64, of Poland, died from his injuries after his motorcycle collided with a van at SR 45 and North Bend Road just before 1 p.m.

Russo was driving his motorcycle north on SR 45 when a Dodge Caravan, traveling west on North Bend Road by a 48-year-old Northfield woman, failed to yield at the stop sign and flashing lights. The van drove into the intersection, where the motorcycle hit it. Russo was wearing a helmet.

Russo was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center and then flown to University Hospitals in Cleveland, where he passed away from his injuries.

The driver of the van and her two passengers were not injured. They were all wearing seat belts.

According to WKBN, Russo was with his brother, who was riding on his own motorcycle. He was able to swerve his motorcycle around the van.

The Patrol says that alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, and it remains under investigation.