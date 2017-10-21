William Shatner posts touching birthday message to the late Carrie Fisher

Actor William Shatner is remembering his friend Carrie Fisher on her birthday.

The Star Trek icon on Saturday posted a photo of the pair on Twitter. He wrote, “Remembering Carrie on her birthday today.”

Fisher died back in December. She fell ill on a flight, then passed away four days later. The coroner later determined that the actress had numerous drugs in her system, which contributed to her death. Sleep apnea was another factor, officials said.

Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, died the very next day after her daughter passed. She was 84.

Carrie Fisher would have been 61 years old today.

Rest in peace.

